Man accused of turning Shaker Heights lot into demolition derby expected to change plea
Russell Carter Williams
By Alan Rodges | January 28, 2020 at 7:55 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 7:55 AM

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of crashing into several cars in a Shaker Heights parking lot is expected to change his plea in court on Tuesday.

In Jan. 2019, Russell Carter Williams is allegedly caught on camera crashing into parked cars behind Touch of Italy in Shaker Heights.

Police said Williams was eventually taken into custody after the parking lot crashes were shared throughout Northeast Ohio on social media.

He faces multiple charges, including reckless operation, fleeing the scene of an accident, and criminal mischief.

Williams is set to face a judge around 8:30 a.m. in Shaker Heights Municipal Court.

