MS-13 gang member with lengthy criminal background captured in northern Ohio

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal law enforcement officers tracked down a known member of the MS-13 gang and arrested him in northern Ohio.
United States Border Patrol agents from the Sandusky area, along with special agents from Detroit and Toledo Drug Enforcement Administration officials, arrested 38-year-old Juan Carlos Alvarez-Robles on Jan. 23 while serving a warrant in the Toledo area.
The MS-13 gang member is in the country illegally and was removed from the U.S. five previous times, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
His criminal background spans at least 30 years, with past charges including selling narcotics, grand theft auto, and multiple counts of burglary.
“This was a perfectly executed warrant resulting in the removal of a hardened criminal from our community without incident,” said Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Alan Booth.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.