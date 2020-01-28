Northeast Ohio Weather: More clouds, drizzle, flurries, and steady temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The overall weather pattern remains the same.
We have a very small range in temperature from the low to the high.
It will be another day where the thermometer will be steady in the lower to middle 30s across northeast Ohio.
A weak disturbance rotating through will keep the risk of flurries and/or drizzle in play all day.
The air mass gets a little colder this evening. I think that could set off a brief round of some lake effect snow.
I went with a trace to 2 inches of snow along the lakeshore counties and east of Cleveland.
