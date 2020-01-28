Northeast Ohio weather: Watch for slick spots tonight as flurries and freezing drizzle will be moving through

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you seen the light flurries and drizzle out there today?
I know that I have.
We’ll have to keep that in the forecast before midnight.
With temperatures falling this evening, some freezing drizzle may occur.
This may lead to slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and anything that isn’t treated.
The precipitation will end by midnight.
Otherwise, the overall weather pattern remains the same, at least in the short term.
We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s through Thursday.
We may get a little closer to 40° on Friday.
Another round of a light wintry mix will occur on Saturday.
Expect light snow showers on Monday.
A big warm-up is on the way early next week.
