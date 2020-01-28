Ohio City artist unveils ‘Black Mamba’ tattoo to honor NBA icon Kobe Bryant

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is using a little ink to remember Kobe Bryant in a personal and permanent way.
“I thought about so many different tattoos to get about him, but then I was like: ‘Man, it’s the logo, the logo, it gives you that Mamba mentality,’" said Cleveland Latin singer, Alexis Adrian.
He said “The Black Mamba” is the embodiment of Kobe Bryant.
In 2015, Bryant talked about it with Ahmad Rashad.
The NBA icon died Sunday in a helicopter crash with 8 others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Fans took the news hard. Adrian told 19 News he woke this morning and headed straight for Voodoo Monkey Tattoo in Ohio City.
“Whether you like sports or not, you know he wasn’t just an athlete. Just like LeBron said, you know, he was more than just an athlete," said Adrian.
Artist John Forgus says over the years he’s gotten several requests, but this is his first tribute to Kobe. He says tattoos are a special way to honor the person’s legacy.
"I think it’s the longevity of a tattoo, it’s the only thing you can take with you when you go, it stays with you,” Forgus said.
Adrian said it will take some time to heal, but in the meantime, he’s armed and ready to go.
“The Mamba mentality, you have to honor greatness. If you don’t honor greatness, then greatness won’t come upon you, so remember that,” he said.
