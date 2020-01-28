Ohio may have its first two case of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is dealing with two possible cases of coronavirus in two students at the Miami University of Ohio at Oxford.
On Monday, the medical director for infection control at University Hospitals in Cleveland said “never say never” about the coronavirus making its way to Ohio.
Just 24 hours later, it appears Dr. Elie Saade was correct.
According to Press Secretary Melanie Amato, with ODH, both students recently traveled to China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and have both been put into isolation.
Tests were run on both students who have some sort of respiratory illness, but it will be up to the CDC to confirm if these are actual cases of coronavirus.
“Both possible cases had recently traveled and returned from China,” a news release said from the Butler County Health Department. “Both possible cases are not severely ill and currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading. Samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Monday afternoon.”
A statement from Miami University explained the situation a little further, saying, “An international student who lives off campus came to the Student Health Service with flu-like symptoms Monday morning. Because of recent travel in China, university health and Student Life staff have tested him and another student who traveled with him in China. Both students are isolated in their off-campus residences until their test results come back. We are supporting them and their needs during this time.”
As a precautionary measure, Miami University has postponed Tuesday and Wednesday night’s basketball games.
As for the concern level of the ODH and how the public should react?
“Still very low risk for the state and all Ohioans,” Amato said.
Johns Hopkins University created a real-time map showing the confirmed cases and deaths so far, for the respiratory virus that has spread from the epicenter of Wuhan, China.
At the time of this article there were 4,474 confirmed cases with 107 deaths.
