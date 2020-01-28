Richland County substitute teacher under investigation for ‘improper’ behavior with a student

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old female substitute teacher with the Lexington School District is under investigation for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Mansfield police said they began their investigation in early January.
According to police, they received a complaint about the teacher and a student.
After several weeks of investigating, the investigation was turned over to the Richland County prosecutors office.
Mansfield police said “due to the fact the victim is a juvenile, we are not making any further comment concerning this case at this time”.
