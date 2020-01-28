Robbery fizzles after suspect realizes Medina bank is closed

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber got an "A" for effort, but not much else on Monday morning.
The suspect, who concealed his face with a hat and scarf, tried to stick up a Huntington Bank located inside a Giant Eagle at 870 N. Court.
The man slipped a teller a note, stating “this is a robbery," but unbeknownst to the crook, the bank had not yet opened and there was no available cash to steal, according to Medina Police.
The suspect then fled empty-handed on foot, and jumped into a black Chevy Tahoe with no front license plate.
The suspect is likely in his 20’s or 30’s, is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and has a thin build.
Anyone with information is urged to call Medina Police at 330-725-7777.
