State detectives called to Streetsboro after body found near busy corridor

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Streetsboro police are investigating, after a dead man was found on Monday afternoon at about 1:05 p.m.
Authorities found the body behind the 9200 block of State Route 43, and the cause of death wasn’t immediately evident.
Police have not yet identified the man, and the Portage County coroner and prosecutor are also investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Streetsboro Police Department at 330-626-4976.
