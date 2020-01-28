Two robbers hold up pizza drivers in Akron; suspects flee after victim threatens them with gun

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron police are looking for two suspects that held up two separate pizza delivery drivers near a vacant home on 4th avenue.
Both incidents happened on Jan 28. One occurred around noon, and the other happened around 7:30 p.m.
The victim made his way to a home in the 1100 block of 4th ave. after a customer told him he wan waiting outside.
The victim was then approached by two males, one pulled a gun and demanded money.
The males fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and a bag containing two pizzas.
Police say the men were described as black males, 16-18 years old. The first suspect was about 5′10″ - 5′11″, 150-160 pounds wearing a dark windbreaker and dark vest. The second suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a colorful logo pattern.
The second incident happened at the same location.
A 26-year-old Papa John’s delivery driver was approached by three males who walked from behind the same vacant house in the 1100 block of 4 ave.
According to police, the pizza delivery driver was able to scare off the men with his concealed weapon.
There were no shots fired, and no one was injured.
The robbers fled when the delivery driver pulled out his weapon. They also did not get away with any money or pizza.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
To reach the Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
