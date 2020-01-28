What’s your favorite Super Bowl food? Share your Sunday food plans with the Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What’s your favorite Super Bowl food?
Chicken wings, seven-layer dip and buffalo chicken dip always make the cut.
But pizza reigns supreme at most watch parties.
This week on Taste Buds, Chef Dave Kocab will talk “'za” with two shops that are paving the way with two new styles of pizza.
Ohio Pie, the original Ohio-style pizza company, opened its doors in Brunswick recently.
“Unapologetically flavorful and unique, with simple and sturdy crust made daily that’s built to handle cheese and toppings that run right to the edge. A signature sauce swirl and square cut that ensures no two slices or bites are the same,” says founder Nick Robson.
Brett Sawyer, of The Plum and Good Company. will also join the show to explain the roots of his “rust belt”-style pizza from the newly established Pie Squared in Ohio City Galley.
Tune in to Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. via the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, or livestream through our app or website.
The show is also available via Roku and Amazon Fire TV. You can comment or ask questions during the show and we’ll read them live.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.