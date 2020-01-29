Akron liquor store owner shot leaving his store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A liquor store owner was shot in the leg as he was leaving his store Tuesday evening, police said.
According to Akron police, the 59-year-old victim and a 40-year-old woman left Copley Liquor Express in the 1400 block of Copley Road around 10 p.m.
As they were exiting, an armed suspect approached them, grabbed the woman’s purse and shot the victim.
The suspect then ran away.
The store owner is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
Akron police said his injuries are non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS
