Cavs limit Zion, but fall again at home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Collin Sexton scored a team-high 24 points and had the block of the game on the New Orleans Pelicans much-hyped rookie, Zion Williamson, but the Cavaliers still fell for the 8th straight time at home, 125-111 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Williamson, the first overall pick in the Draft last summer but playing in just his fourth NBA game after missing the first three months of the season recovering from knee surgery, was held to 14 points.
Cavs rookie Kevin Porter Jr. added 21 points off the bench in the loss.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.