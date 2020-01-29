Cleveland police: Missing mother and her 3 kids last seen on Jan. 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help with the location of a missing woman and her three children.
Catherine Sims, 37, and her three children have been missing since Jan. 25, according to Cleveland police.
Sims has a boy and two girls; 8-year-old Daniel, 6-year-old Sarah, and 2-year-old Mary.
Police say Sims is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has reddish-brown hair with brown eyes.
Investigators believe Sims could be in Cleveland, New York, of Dearborn, Mich.
Anyone with information about the location of Sims and her three children should call police immediately.
