Coyote sightings increasing around Northeast Ohio

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a coyote running right down the middle of the street in broad daylight," said Georgeann Seuffert of Parma, whose property includes a stream leading to a wooded area. “So you don’t know what you’re going to wind up to in your backyard.”
Parma, Parma Heights, Seven Hills, Brunswick, West Park, almost any place close to a wooded area, are seeing an increase in coyotes .
"I just saw one yesterday morning just walking down the road," says Parma Resident Mike Bean.
Mating season has begun and for the next two months, with the weather warm, the canines will be out, more aggressive and territorial.
“We can see, going across the path there, there tends to be packs of coyotes,” said Seuffert. “Typically, we see one or two at a time but there’s been rumors here around the neighborhood they’ve actually taken someone’s dog, from their backyard.”
The Safety Director for the City of Parma said there’s not been a report of a coyote or coyotes attacking a dog in a decade but, when people call about coyotes, he sends them information from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that urges them not to feed the coyotes, to keep their trash covered, and to watch small pets. And, despite the recent proliferation of the coyotes, no one seems alarmed.
“They’re more afraid of you than you are of them,” says Bean. “They tend to do what they’re doing first thing in the morning and then they leave.”
