2 critically injured in Los Angeles high-rise apartment fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles firefighters rescued 15 terrified residents from the rooftop of a 25-story high-rise apartment building where a fire broke out on the sixth floor and sent choking smoke billowing through the upper levels.
Firefighters made a dramatic ladder rescue of a man about to jump from a burning Los Angeles apartment building and helicopters plucked people from the roof as other terrified residents fled through smoke-choked stairwells to safety.
Six people were hospitalized Wednesday, including a baby. Two were in critical condition, including the would-be jumper.
Wednesday’s fire erupted in a building without sprinklers where another blaze broke out seven years ago. The fire initially was deemed suspicious but authorities haven’t determined if it was set by accident or on purpose.
The fire has displaced more than 300 residents.
