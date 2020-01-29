Debris pile at recycling center called ‘hazardous’ by Ohio Attorney General

Baumann’s Recycling Center (BRC) believes it was complying with the EPA requirements and will continue to work to do so. BRC’s mission has always been to recycle materials for beneficial reuse and keep as much construction and demolition debris out of landfills as possible. BRC recycles materials with state of the art equipment and a workforce of 30. BRC is disappointed in the Court’s recent decision but BRC will comply with the Court’s order. Currently, Ohio has no regulations for the construction and demolition debris recycling industry which, in part, is the basis of the current court case. BRC looks forward to the establishment of regulations that will provide much needed clarity for this industry.