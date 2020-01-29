Dramatic shooting caught on Euclid homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspected shooters that fired a barrage of gunfire which was caught on a Euclid resident’s surveillance system.
According to the Euclid police report, officers responded to East 272nd Street just after midnight on Jan. 27 after recieving calls for shots fired.
Police arrived and found several spent 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk and bullet holes in the side of a neighboring home.
Investigators made contact with the resident who heard the shootings, according to the report. He said he heard about 10 gunshots very close to his home.
The resident told police that his Ring doorbell camera captured the exchange of gunfire.
The video shows two people standing in front of his home and firing a gun in the southbound direction.
One of the suspects can be heard saying something like, “They’re gonna die,” before firing two shots towards a residence, Euclid police said.
The second suspect then shot approximately six times before both ran from the scene.
As the suspects are running away, another gunshot can be heard. Police said it sounded closer to the doorbell camera.
A final shot is heard in the distance.
Because of the video’s quality and weather conditions, police were not able to positively identify the two suspects that were in camera frame.
According to investigators, there are no reports of any injuries from the shootout. Local hospitals have not reported any gunshot victims from Euclid since the incident.
This is a developing story.
