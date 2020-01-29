Euclid mom and 3 kids escape house fire

By Julia Tullos | January 29, 2020 at 8:36 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 8:36 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A mom and three children escaped an early morning house fire Wednesday.

Euclid firefighters said the fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the attached garage of a home in the 800 block of E. 237th Street.

When firefighters opened the garage door, they said thick black smoke was pouring out of a 2018 Jeep Renegade.

Firefighters said the fire stated in the engine compartment of the Jeep and was ruled accidental.

Damage is estimated at $26,000 for the Jeep and the structure.

A total of 16 firefighters were on the scene.

