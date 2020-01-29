Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos gives the Cincinnati Reds another dependable hitter that they think will put them back in contention. He's also going to be playing in one of his most comfortable ballparks. Castellanos has three homers in 17 at-bats at Great American Ball Park. He was introduced Tuesday and said he's felt comfortable there every time he's been to the plate. The Reds have spent $164 million in four offseason deals to try to become a contender in the NL Central again. Castellanos got a $64 million, four-year deal.