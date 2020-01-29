Here’s how the Cavaliers honored Kobe Bryant during Cleveland’s 1st home game since his death (photo gallery)

A fan holds up a sign about Kobe Bryant during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six other passengers were killed along with the pilot Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | January 29, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 11:57 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers took their home court on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since Kobe Bryant’s death.

[ Helicopter crash kills Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others ]

Cleveland’s fans and the Cavaliers, like all other NBA teams and players, took time to honor the late NBA legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26.

Photos of Bryant were displayed on digital signs outside of the arena for fans to see before arriving to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Before tipoff, Bryant was remembered with a moment of silence lasting 24.8 seconds, which represents his two numbers worn during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Moment of Tribute for Kobe Bryant – January 28, 2020

His relentless approach to his craft. His competitive fire and pursuit of excellence. His pure love for the game and his family. We will be forever grateful, and we will miss you greatly.

Posted by Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

After the tip, the Pelicans and Cavaliers continued the tribute to Bryant’s jersey numbers by taking an eight-second backcourt and 24-second shot clock violations.

New Video

8 💜💛 24

Posted by Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Fans to the game donned Bryant’s jersey and memorabilia and carried signs with farewell messages for the Lakers great.

💜🕊💛 Sending love, #LakeShow @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Posted by Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Kept close to heart tonight in The Land. #24 @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Posted by Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., who previously played with Bryant in Los Angeles, changed his jersey to No. 24 to honor his former teammate.

Honoring our heroes. 2⃣4⃣ #ThisIsWhyWePlay @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Posted by Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

“I know I’ve seen increased focus and just understanding that what he did was more than just make baskets,” Cavaliers coach John Beilein said on Bryant’s impact.

#CavsPelicans Postgame: John Beilein (1.28.20)

"Working hard is what built so many great athletes." Coach Beilein on Kobe's impact + his message to the team. #BeTheFight

Posted by Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

LeBron James and Bryant’s former team, the Lakers, were supposed to play against the Clippers on Tuesday night, but that matchup was postponed.

