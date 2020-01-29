Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

SCHOOL VOUCHERS-OHIO
Changes debated for Ohio's EdChoice school voucher program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just days before the application window opens for Ohio's biggest school voucher program, lawmakers are considering changing eligibility guidelines to avoid a spike in qualifying locations. EdChoice is supposed to help fund private school tuition for students from poor-performing districts and schools. Public school officials complained that expanded eligibility would funnel away more state money and that even some high-performing schools were qualifying. The Republican-led Senate approved a proposal Tuesday to instead exclude such schools and shrink the list of eligible locations. But it also would expand eligibility for income-based scholarships and provide $30 million to help offset voucher deductions. Now the House considers the proposal.
MARIJUANA POSSESSION-CLEVELAND
Council OKs cutting low-level marijuana possession penalties
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland City Council has approved legislation that would eliminate fines and jail time for low-level marijuana possession. The council voted 15-2 this week in favor of the legislation that would mean no fines or jail time for possession of up to 200 grams (about 7 ounces) of marijuana. The ordinance requires the mayor's approval. Under the legislation, those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession would not be required to report it on an employment application. The charge would not appear on their criminal record. Several other Ohio cities have already reduced or eliminated penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.
LAKE ERIE ALGAE
Ohio's toxic algae plan could give other states a blueprint
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is rolling out a new strategy to save Lake Erie from the toxic algae that overwhelms it in the summer. Beginning in February, the state will start offering financial incentives to farmers who adopt new agriculture practices. The incentives are designed to reduce farm runoff that feeds the algae in the lake. Ohio’s approach is being watched closely by states around the U.S. that are struggling with an increasing number of algae outbreaks in lakes and rivers. Some environmental groups are skeptical about whether it will work because the plan relies on voluntary cooperation and not tougher rules on farmers.
AP-US-KOBE-BRYANT-THURMAN-MUNSON
Thurman Munson's widow finds pain in Kobe Bryant's death
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The widow of Thurman Munson, the New York Yankees catcher killed in 1979 while flying his plane in Ohio, has spoken out about the similar death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The Canton Repository reports Diana Munson was in the Plain Township home she shared with her late husband when she received the news that Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant had died Sunday. Like with Munson’s death, Bryant’s death prompted a nationwide outpouring of sadness and disbelief from fans and fellow players. Diana Munson said the response to her husband's tragic death helped her get through it.
WOMAN MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS
Police say no clues to woman's disappearance Christmas Day
MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they don't have any new leads in the search for an Ohio woman who hasn't been seen since walking away from a family gathering on Christmas Day. Relatives say 26-year-old Parris Hopson left her grandparents' house in Massillon in northeastern Ohio on Dec. 25 saying she needed to clear her head. Family members say the woman, who lives in Columbus, left her cell phone behind. Massillon Police Det. Jason Gohlike tells The Independent that officials will continue to follow new leads if they get any. He says there's no reason to suspect foul play.
FLU CLOSES SCHOOL
High number of flu cases closes entire Ohio school district
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school system plans to reopen Tuesday after a high number of flu cases canceled classes for the district. The Zane Trace Local district is in Ross County in southern Ohio. Superintendent Jerry Mowery says close to one in four students was sick, and staff were also feeling ill. Mowery tells The Chillicothe Gazette the district canceled all classes and activities on Monday. The Ohio Department of Health reported 566 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the state the week of Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. Flu has also shut down other schools this year.
AP-US-L-BRANDS-WEXNER
CEO of L Brands may step down from post, report says
The CEO of the parent company of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other stores is in discussions to step down from the top post, according to The Wall Street Journal. Billionaire Leslie Wexner has served as CEO of L Brands for more than five decades. The Wall Street Journal also says L Brands is considering strategic options for Victoria's Secret that could include a full or partial sale of the business, according to people familiar with the matter. L Brands said Wednesday it doesn't comment on rumors.
VIDEO GAME-FATAL SHOOTING
Police say 15-year-old boy killed while playing video game
PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio teen was fatally shot after another teen pointed a gun laser in his eyes to distract him during a video game, and the gun went off. A complaint filed in juvenile court in Licking County in central Ohio Monday charged a 15-year-old boy with a juvenile count of reckless homicide. The complaint said the boys routinely “mess around with guns and pull the trigger.” Police say an investigation continues and they aren't ready to say yet whether it was an accident. The 15-year-old victim was found dead at the scene early Sunday.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
Medical board complaint filed against Ohio State president
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the men alleging sexual abuse by now-dead Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss says he has filed two related complaints with the State Medical Board of Ohio. Steve Snyder-Hill says one complaint alleges university President Michael Drake, an ophthalmologist, violated professional ethics and that his school broke laws about sharing public records. Snyder-Hill says his other complaint alleges that former student health director Ted Grace mishandled a complaint about misbehavior by Strauss in 1995. Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Ohio State and Grace. Because of confidentiality rules, the medical board won't confirm or comment on complaints unless they result in disciplinary action.
AP-EU-GERMANY-HOLOCAUST
Historians: Sobibor death camp photos may feature Demjanjuk
BERLIN (AP) — Historians have presented a collection of photos kept by the deputy commander of the Nazis' Sobibor death camp which they say appears to include images of John Demjanjuk, the retired Ohio auto worker who was tried in Germany for his alleged time as a Sobibor guard. The collection unveiled Tuesday at Berlin's Topography of Terror museum comprises 361 photos as well as written documents illustrating Johann Niemann's career. Niemann was the deputy commander of Sobibor from September 1942 until he was killed in an Oct. 14, 1943 uprising by Jewish inmates. The collection is being handed over to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.