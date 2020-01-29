Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland City Council has approved legislation that would eliminate fines and jail time for low-level marijuana possession. The council voted 15-2 this week in favor of the legislation that would mean no fines or jail time for possession of up to 200 grams (about 7 ounces) of marijuana. The ordinance requires the mayor's approval. Under the legislation, those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession would not be required to report it on an employment application. The charge would not appear on their criminal record. Several other Ohio cities have already reduced or eliminated penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.