At least 8 homes have been broken into and damaged in the month of January, Euclid police say

At least 8 homes have been broken into and damaged in the month of January, Euclid police say
(Source: Pixabay.com)
By Chris Anderson | January 29, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:37 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking residents to be aware of what is happening in their neighborhoods after a string of recent home break-ins.

Since the start of January, at least eight vacant homes on the city’s North side were broken into with windows being broken, furnaces and copper stolen, and interiors vandalized.

Euclid residents please be aware of recent breaking and entering and criminal damage to vacant homes in A and B beats....

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Euclid police suspect those responsible for the crime spree are youth looking for a place to hand out, previous tenants returning to steal appliances, or immoral contractors.

Residents who witness any suspicious activity at abandoned properties are urged to call Euclid police.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.