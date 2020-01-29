At least 8 homes have been broken into and damaged in the month of January, Euclid police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking residents to be aware of what is happening in their neighborhoods after a string of recent home break-ins.
Since the start of January, at least eight vacant homes on the city’s North side were broken into with windows being broken, furnaces and copper stolen, and interiors vandalized.
Euclid police suspect those responsible for the crime spree are youth looking for a place to hand out, previous tenants returning to steal appliances, or immoral contractors.
Residents who witness any suspicious activity at abandoned properties are urged to call Euclid police.
