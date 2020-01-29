2 critically injured in multi-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders converged at a severe crash Tuesday evening on Cleveland’s East Side.
The multi-car accident occurred at East 55th Street and Kinsman Road at about 8:30 p.m., debris is spread across the street and one car was split in half after the impact.
One victim was rushed to MetroHealth hospital, the other was taken to University Hospitals and both are in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.
Kinsman is shut down between Griswold and Grand avenues.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and Cleveland EMS said more victims might be hospitalized.
At least three cars were involved in the collision, and police are investigating the scene.
