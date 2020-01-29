2 major drug houses shut down in Ashtabula, police say

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The CEAAC Task Force (Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County) and Ashtabula police officers said they shut down two major drug houses Wednesday.
Officials added two CEAAC Task Force members were given medical treatment at the scene of the first search warrant, after accidentally inhaling an unknown substance.
The first search warrant was for an apartment inside Michigan Square Apartments on Michigan Avenue.
According to officials, a 26-year-old Cleveland man was selling heroin from that apartment for at least a month.
He was taken into custody and police said they seized approximately 70 grams of suspected heroin/Fentanyl, 59 grams of methamphetamine, three sheets of LSD, three oxycodone tablets and four grams of suspected Ecstasy.
Officers also seized $1526, a Taurus 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.
The suspect is currently locked up in the Ashtabula County Jail. His name is not being released.
The second search warrant was executed at a home in the 900 block of W. 41st Street.
Officers said multiple purchases of crack cocaine have been made at that house for the past two months.
Prescription medication, marijuana, $220 and an elaborate surveillance system were taken from the home.
According to police, drug charges are pending against the male resident.
