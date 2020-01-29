Man accused of killing 3 at party in Cleveland could face death penalty following new indictment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused in a triple-murder investigation could face capital punishment if convicted after being indicted on more than a dozen new charges.
Records from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas show that 25-year-old Kielonte Harris was indicted on Jan. 28 on 17 new charges in connection to the November 2019 deadly shooting of three people.
Charges presented against Harris include:
- 6 counts of aggravated murder
- 3 counts of murder
- 1 count of aggravated robbery
- 1 count of aggravated burglary
- 1 count of kidnapping
- 3 counts of felonious assault
- 2 counts of having weapons while under disability
The new charges are mitigating circumstances for the death penalty under Ohio law.
Harris was arrested on Nov. 2, 2019 by the U.S. Marshals at a Sandusky Avenue home in Cleveland, only 78 days after he was released from state prison on drug trafficking charges.
Investigators say Harris fatally shot 31-year-old Joseph Meeks III, 26-year-old Muriel Nicole Tursivio, and 36-year-old April Lynn Magana after a fight at a party on Lorain Avenue.
A second suspect, Deandre Harris, was also arrested and charged in connection to the murder investigations.
Arraignment on the new charges is set for Jan. 31.
