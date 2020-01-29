Man robs Independence bank with pen, then jogs right past surveillance cam

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man claiming to have a gun robbed the Citizens Bank in Independence on Tuesday afternoon, and the Cleveland FBI joined the investigation and is offering a reward.
The robber walked into the Rockside Woods Road branch, handed the teller a threatening note and demanded cash, according to the FBI.
He received a handful of money, ran away from the bank and was picked up on a surveillance camera in the Slyman’s Tavern parking lot off Rockside Road:
The middle-aged suspect was seen wearing a green Carhartt hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a red ball cap.
Tips can be provided to the Independence Police Department, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers.
Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.
