Marathon Petroleum: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $443 million.
The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.56 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.
The refiner posted revenue of $31.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.69 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.64 billion, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $124.88 billion.
Marathon Petroleum shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.
