3 men burglarized Mayfield Heights home while posing as utility workers, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights issued a warning to residents after a group of strangers were let into a home with the owner’s permission and burglarized it.
According to investigators, three males dressed as utility workers entered the Mayfield Heights house on Tuesday with the homeowner’s permission.
One of the impostors distracted the homeowner while the other two took valuables from various rooms, police said.
The resident didn’t realize the home was burglarized until after the three strangers left.
“Please DO NOT allow any strangers into your home!,” Mayfield Heights police emphasized on Facebook.
Officials are asking anybody who has a stranger come to the door and ask for access inside to call police immediately.
