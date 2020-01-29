Metal Supermarkets come to Cleveland, ‘Ohio boy’ brings flagship to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland has a metal supermarket?
“Ohio boy” Nick Berchtold has opened his first Metal Supermarket franchise in Brooklyn Heights and has hopes to open an Akron store and an East Cleveland location as well.
“This is the first of three locations I plan on opening,” Berchtold said. “This will be our flagship store, but we are also planning on opening stores in the Akron-Canton area, as well as East Cleveland, Mentor Willoughby area. We hope to have 25 employees.”
Metal Supermarket is a supplier of small-quantity metals. “That’s the beauty of this business,” Berchtold told 19 News. “Someone can come in and order $15 worth of material or we can get a commercial customer looking for $5000 worth of material and, we can handle it all.”
The Supermarket serves tool and die shops, manufacturers, contractors, homeowners and even artists.
Marketed as a convenience store for metal, Berchtold said he has already had a local man come in who was rebuilding a classic 1967 vehicle and needed just a small amount of metal. Berchtold said he was able to identify which metal would work and in 15-20 minutes the customer could walk out the door.
Berchtold, whose franchise is located at 5399 Lancaster Drive in Brooklyn Heights, loves his industry. “It was a great opportunity for me,” Berchtold said.
This is the first store in the Cleveland market for the store that markets itself as the world’s largest small quantity seller of metal products.
