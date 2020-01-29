Northeast Ohio colleges ramp up preparedness plans in light of possible Coronavirus cases at Miami University

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio are taking a closer look at their preparedness plans in the wake of two possible Coronavirus cases being reported at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
The University of Akron confirmed to 19 News late Tuesday afternoon that they don’t have any students who have recently traveled to the impacted areas in China. After consulting with Summit County health officials, the school is now educating students about the symptoms of the virus, which include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Body aches
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Diarrhea
- Nausea/vomiting
- Runny nose
John Carroll University in University Heights said one of its students is currently studying in China at The Beijing Center.
“We are closely monitoring the situation, along with our partners at The Beijing Center," a spokesperson told 19 News. “The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and appropriate precautions are being taken by The Beijing Center. This includes quarantine protocols on campus, the hiring of a private chef, and regular sanitation of public areas in dormitories.”
Baldwin Wallace University has a group of 25 students scheduled to study abroad in China in May. School officials say no decisions have been made about canceling the trip.
Test results on the possible cases at Miami University aren’t expected to be complete until the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.