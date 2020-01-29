Northeast Ohio weather: Light rain returns Friday, snow-free in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our north this morning, bringing us a continually drying air mass.
The only exception to the dry air mass is in the lower levels of the atmosphere where we have ample cloud cover.
Are you tired of the persistent cloud cover yet?
I sat down to look at the numbers this morning.
We’ve had 19 cloudy days this month, 9 partly cloudy days, and zero clear days.
Today will go in the books as another cloudy day, I’m sorry to say.
We may, perhaps, see a few peeks of sunshine tomorrow.
In the meantime, expect mostly cloudy skies tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s by morning.
Thursday will feature similar conditions.
Expect highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Rain and snow chances start to climb Friday and through the weekend.
Light rain will move in Friday afternoon and will linger into Friday night.
We’ll wake up to dry weather on Saturday morning.
Light rain will return to the area on Saturday afternoon.
Rain will change over to snow showers on Saturday night.
Snow will move out by sunrise Sunday. (Sunrise is just after 7:30 AM.)
