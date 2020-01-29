Port Clinton police release details on how Harley Dilly reward money will be spent

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released details Wednesday on how the reward money donated for Harley Dilly will be spent.
Dilly, 14, went missing on Dec. 20, 2019 and his body was found inside the chimney of a vacant home at 507 Fulton Street on Jan. 13.
Port Clinton police said they believed Dilly climbed the TV antenna up to the roof and entered the chimney, but then became stuck between the first and second floors.
The coroner ruled his death accidental and said the teen likely died on Dec. 20.
After Dilly went missing, more than $20,000 was donated to the police department to be used as reward money for Dilly’s safe return.
Port Clinton police said $8,510.01 was used for Dilly’s funeral and $880 was spent on flowers from friends and family.
The remaining $10, 694.95 will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
One donor requested the money be returned.
The chimney where Dilly died inside was removed on Jan. 27.
According to Port Clinton police, the owners of the home at 507 Fulton Street took down the chimney “out of respect for Harley’s parents.”
