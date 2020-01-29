$10,000 reward offered after pet beagle found beheaded in Columbiana County

Trouble, a pet female beagle, was found decapitated by her family in East Palestine on Jan. 5. (Source: Justice for Trouble Facebook page)
By John Deike | January 29, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 4:31 PM

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The beheading of a pet beagle in Columbiana County has local animal officials and authorities on alert.

Trouble, a female beagle, was found dead in her owner’s backyard in East Palestine on Jan. 5, two days after the dog was reported missing.

The Columbiana County Humane Society is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

At long last, $10,000 to the person that spills the beans and gets this person(s) convicted! Spread it far and loud....

Posted by Justice for Trouble on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Mahoning County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward.

East Palestine police are investigating.

