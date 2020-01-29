As Seen on Cribbs in the CLE: Super easy recipes from Heinen’s for your big game entertaining

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Heinen’s game day recipes for Sheet Pan Nachos, Build-Your-Own Chili Bar, Homemade Chicken Tenders & Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Shopping List:
- Xochitl Blue Corn Chips (or Tortilla Chips of your Choice)
- Heinen’s Mexican 4 Cheese Blend
- Pickled jalapenos
- Heinen’s Canned Organic Black Beans
- Heinen’s Hot or Medium Salsa
- Lou’s Chorizo (Meat Department)
- Niman Ranch Pulled Pork (Meat Department)
- Sour Cream
- Heinen’s Homemade Guacamole
Instructions: Cook the chorizo and heat the pulled pork, set aside. Place the chips on a sheet tray and
top with the cheese. Place in a 350 degree oven until cheese is melted. Serve the nachos with the warm
meat, jalapenos, beans, sour cream and guacamole on the side so guests can customize their nachos.
Build-Your-Own Chili Bar
Shopping List:
- Heinen’s Vegetarian Chili
- Heinen’s Shredded Sharp Cheddar
- Red Onion
- Sour Cream
- Raw Jalapenos, Sliced or Chopped
- Chopped Avocado
- Heinen’s Pico de Gallo
- Your Favorite Hot Sauces
Instructions: Heat the chili and keep warm in a crock pot. Let your guests serve themselves and
customize their bowls with the assorted add-ins.
Homemade Chicken Tenders
Shopping List:
- Smart Chicken Brand Chicken Tenders
- Italian Seasoned Panko Bread Crumbs or Your Favorite Seasoned Breadcrumb
- Grated Parmesan Cheese
- Golden Dipt Beer Batter Dry Mix
- Two Brothers BBQ, Island Soy Teriyaki and Sweet Chili Sauce or Your Favorite Dipping Sauces
Instructions: Mix the beer batter mix with water or beer according to the instructions on the box. Mix
the seasoned breadcrumbs with the parmesan cheese. Dip the tenders into the batter until thoroughly
coated before placing them in the breadcrumb mixture. Pat the breadcrumbs onto the tenders. Either
cook on a sheet tray in a 400 degree oven, pan fry, or deep fry. Serve with sauces on the side.
Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches
Shopping List:
- Your Favorite Freshly Baked Cookies from Heinen’s Bakery
- Your Favorite Ice Cream (We recommend Mitchell’s or Heinen’s brand)
Instructions: Let the ice cream sit at room temperature to soften for five minutes. Place a scoop of ice
cream on the flat side of a cookie. Using a spatula smear it to the edge of the cookie, top with the other
cookie. There should be about 1” of ice cream between the cookies. Place in freezer to set.
Some great combinations are: Sugar Cookie with Pistachio Ice Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie with
Coffee Ice Cream or a Peanut Butter Cookie with Strawberry Ice Cream.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.