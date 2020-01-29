Several area schools closed due to flu and stomach viruses

"We are exercising an abundance of caution in this decision because the absences at Westerly have continued to increase throughout this week. We realize that closing school is an inconvenience for many of our families, and we are giving this early notification to help you plan your work and childcare arrangements. The building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by a professional cleaning company to augment the hard work being done by our maintenance and custodial staff. The closing will allow students who are ill extra time to recover without falling behind in school work. Our other buildings have not experienced similar absence rates and will remain open. Thank you for your understanding and support as we wait for this unusual situation to pass.