Sheriff looking for Cleveland man who allegedly tried to run over deputies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a Cleveland man who might be known on the streets as T, that they say escaped an arrest attempt by trying to run over investigators.
Deputies were about to arrest the man for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl in a school zone in the area of East 93rd Street and Union Avenue in Cleveland.
According to the sheriff’s department the man took off, and drove toward deputies in an attempt to run them down.
The suspect is approximately 40-years-old, six foot tall and weighs around 230 pounds.
Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
The suspect was featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
Here are two other suspects wanted by Crime Stoppers and the Sheriff’s Department:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.