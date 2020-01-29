Sheriff looking for Cleveland man who allegedly tried to run over deputies

"T" was in middle of drug bust when he escaped.

This suspect was about to be arrest for selling drugs in a Cleveland school zone, when he took off in his car nearly hitting deputies, according to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos | January 29, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 11:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a Cleveland man who might be known on the streets as T, that they say escaped an arrest attempt by trying to run over investigators.

Deputies were about to arrest the man for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl in a school zone in the area of East 93rd Street and Union Avenue in Cleveland.

According to the sheriff’s department the man took off, and drove toward deputies in an attempt to run them down.

The suspect is approximately 40-years-old, six foot tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The suspect was featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday.

Here are two other suspects wanted by Crime Stoppers and the Sheriff’s Department:

Michael Stanley is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for multiple counts of domestic violence.
Michael Stanley is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for multiple counts of domestic violence. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
35-year-old Darnel Palmer is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
35-year-old Darnel Palmer is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

