Weinstein accuser says ‘I was in shock’ over alleged assault

(AP) – A woman who described herself as an aspiring actress and fan of Harvey Weinstein’s films has told jurors she jumped at his invitation to screen-test for roles.
Dawn Dunning testified Wednesday at the movie mogul’s rape trial that Weinstein led her to a bedroom, put his hand up her skirt and fondled her genitals.
Dunning also claims he offered her movie roles in exchange for joining in a threesome.
Dunning is one of several women prosecutors are calling to testify about experiences with Weinstein that are not part of the underlying criminal charges but could be a big factor in whether he goes to prison.
Another former aspiring actress, Tarale Wulff, is expected to testify later Wednesday.
Prosecutors are using the two so-called “Molineux” witnesses to bolster their case against Weinstein, which is seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement.
The judge has allowed them to testify about “prior bad acts” that didn’t result in criminal charges because of the statute of limitations and other legal issues.
Weinstein says any sexual encounters were consensual. His lawyers have sought to sow doubts about his accusers’ credibility.
