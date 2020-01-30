Alabama fugitive accused of burying woman in shallow grave tracked down to a Garfield Heights home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted in connection with abuse of a corpse in Alabama was tracked down and captured in Garfield Heights.
The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force found 50-year-old Frederick Hampton Wednesday night at a relative’s home.
Hampton had been hiding for weeks, according to investigators. He was wanted in connection with the actions taken after the death of 29-year-old Paighton Houston.
Houston’s body was found on Jan. 3, wrapped in sheets and buried in a shallow grave behind a home just outside of Birmingham, Ala.
Investigators say that home also belongs to Hampton’s relatives.
Houston was last seen on Dec. 20 leaving a bar. Her family, friends, and strangers spent nearly two weeks looking for her before they got the heartbreaking news that her body was found.
Weeks later, on Jan. 30, the Jefferson County Coroner concluded her cause of death: An accidental opioid overdose.
Hampton will be extradited back to Alabama.
He is also under investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service for possible federal violations.
U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott stated, “Quick action by law enforcement in Alabama and Ohio led to the capture of this fugitive who was very clearly on the run from authorities. A person with little regard for life is off the streets and both communities are safer this evening.”
