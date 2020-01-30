Berea-Midpark football player pleads guilty in connection with hazing incident

Jabriel Williams (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | January 30, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 4:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Berea-Midpark High School football player pleaded guilty Thursday to abduction, hazing and obstructing justice.

Jabriel Williams was arrested in August of 2019 after a hazing incident when the Berea-Midpark High School football team held their summer camp at Case Western Reserve University from June 9-12.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, multiple victims were sexually assaulted in a dormitory,

The investigation began in June of 2019 when an anonymous caller left a message on the Ohio Department of Public Safety Schools Hotline and a state official then contacted police.

Berea police, Case Western Reserve University police and officers with Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit conducted the investigation.

A sentencing date for Williams will be set on April 3.

Three other juvenile Berea-Midpark High School football players are also facing charges.

They have a hearing in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on Feb. 27.

