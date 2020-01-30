BG looks to extend streak vs Buffalo

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to score 50 percent of Buffalo's points this season. For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have combined to account for 62 percent of all Bowling Green scoring, including 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 35 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.7 percent of his foul shots this season.