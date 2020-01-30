Alex Van Pelt becomes Cleveland Browns’ newest offensive coordinator

Longtime QB-turned-coach joins Stefanski’s staff

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, right, and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, left, meet on the field during practice before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Source: Bryan Woolston)
By Tony Zarrella | January 29, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alex Van Pelt, an 11-year NFL veteran who went on to coach quarterbacks in Green Bay and Cincinnati--and was also the Bills’ offensive coordinator in 2009--is joining Kevin Stefanski’s staff as offensive coordinator, 19 News has confirmed.

Van Pelt was Aaron Rodgers’ QB coach with the Packers from 2014-17, during which Rodgers had two 4,000-yard seasons.

He will be the fourth coordinator to coach Baker Mayfield in three seasons, following Todd Haley, Freddie Kitchens and Todd Monken.

