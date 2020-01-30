Alex Van Pelt becomes Cleveland Browns’ newest offensive coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alex Van Pelt, an 11-year NFL veteran who went on to coach quarterbacks in Green Bay and Cincinnati--and was also the Bills’ offensive coordinator in 2009--is joining Kevin Stefanski’s staff as offensive coordinator, 19 News has confirmed.
Van Pelt was Aaron Rodgers’ QB coach with the Packers from 2014-17, during which Rodgers had two 4,000-yard seasons.
He will be the fourth coordinator to coach Baker Mayfield in three seasons, following Todd Haley, Freddie Kitchens and Todd Monken.
