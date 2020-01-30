Cleveland Heights’ TE Travis Kelce is headed to the Super Bowl; his hometown will light the city red to show him support

Cleveland Heights’ TE Travis Kelce is headed to the Super Bowl; his hometown will light the city red
By Randy Buffington | January 30, 2020 at 6:18 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 7:22 AM

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Various spots in Cleveland Heights will be lit red on Super Bowl Sunday in support of a hometown hero.

Kansas City Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is making his first appearance in the big game after a dominant playoff run.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15), Tyrann Mathieu and Travis Kelce celebrate after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54.
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15), Tyrann Mathieu and Travis Kelce celebrate after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Kelce is a proud Cleveland Heights native and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 2008.

The 7-year-veteran is a five-time pro bowler; he caught 3 touchdowns in the AFC Championship game to earn his team a bid.

Kelce had confidence in July that they could go all the way:

Several spots around town including the Heights clock tower will light up red, the same color as the Chiefs, according to city officials.

“The City of Cleveland Heights is so pleased to be able to cheer on our very own Travis Kelce - #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is a great ambassador for our City and for our outstanding school system."
Cleveland Heights Mayor Jason Stein

Per Cleveland Heights:

Alex and Dawn Quintana, longtime friends of the Kelce family and owners of Quintana’s Barber, Dream Spa, and Speakeasy will partner with the City to distribute red lights to residents and businesses for free.

Residents can pick up a red bulb at Quintana’s on Thursday or Friday at 2200 South Taylor Road. Supply is limited.

Recipients are encouraged to post pictures of their lights on social media with the hashtag #lightuptheheights.

RELATED: Hometown guy and Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce trash talks Browns during MLB All-Star week: ‘I’d hate to hurt the Browns feelings again’

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.