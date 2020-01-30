Cleveland Heights’ TE Travis Kelce is headed to the Super Bowl; his hometown will light the city red to show him support

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Various spots in Cleveland Heights will be lit red on Super Bowl Sunday in support of a hometown hero.
Kansas City Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is making his first appearance in the big game after a dominant playoff run.
Kelce is a proud Cleveland Heights native and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 2008.
The 7-year-veteran is a five-time pro bowler; he caught 3 touchdowns in the AFC Championship game to earn his team a bid.
Kelce had confidence in July that they could go all the way:
Several spots around town including the Heights clock tower will light up red, the same color as the Chiefs, according to city officials.
Per Cleveland Heights:
Alex and Dawn Quintana, longtime friends of the Kelce family and owners of Quintana’s Barber, Dream Spa, and Speakeasy will partner with the City to distribute red lights to residents and businesses for free.
Residents can pick up a red bulb at Quintana’s on Thursday or Friday at 2200 South Taylor Road. Supply is limited.
Recipients are encouraged to post pictures of their lights on social media with the hashtag #lightuptheheights.
