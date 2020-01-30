Florida man found dead in Streetsboro, cause of death pending

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Florida man was found dead outside a business Monday afternoon.
According to Streetsboro police, Nathan (Nate) Fry was discovered in the 9200 block of State Route 43 around 1 p.m.
Police said Fry is from Fort Lauderdale, but had been staying in the Portage County area.
The Portage County Coroner is still working on Fry’s cause of death.
Police are asking anyone with information about Fry’s activities in the days leading up to his body being found to call them at 330-626-4976.
