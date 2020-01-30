2 fugitives accused of grisly Cleveland murder captured by US Marshals in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee, Wis. arrested Emani Nickerson-Skanes and Robert Foots, who were both wanted in connection to a Jan. 20 murder in Cleveland.
Nickerson-Skanes, 21, and Foots, 25, are accused of robbing and fatally shooting 21-year-old Terrill Jackson in the 2800 block of East 130th Street, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
When police found Jackson, he had suffered gunshot wounds to his face and head.
As officers were investigating the grisly crime, they discovered Nickerson-Skanes was wanted by police in College Park, Ga. for a separate murder with similar circumstances.
Foots was wanted by authorities in Wisconsin for parole violations stemming from a sexual assault.
“The US Marshals are fully committed to targeting violent criminals in cities like Cleveland and Milwaukee. Today’s arrests are great examples of the extensive reach of the law enforcement partners involved,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a prepared statement.
