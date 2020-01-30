Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti had a career-high 25 points and a pair of Texas Tech freshmen also scored more than 20 as the Red Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak with an 89-81 win over No. 12 West Virginia. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 23 points, including 12 of 14 free throws in a game plagued by 54 personal fouls. Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 21 for the Red Raiders, who never trailed. Derek Culver had 16 points, with 14 made free throws, to lead five players scoring in double figures for West Virginia.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns continue to reconfigure their front office. A person familiar with the decisions tells The Associated Press the team has parted ways with assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith. Wolf and Highsmith spent two seasons with the Browns. They're gone along with college scouting director Steve Malin, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves have not been announced. The major shakeup comes one day after the official hiring of general manager Andrew Berry. The 32-year-old Berry is the NFL's youngest GM.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Obi Toppin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Dayton hold off Duquesne 73-69. Dayton led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but Duquesne used a 15-2 run to close the gap. The Dukes cut the lead all the way to two points, but their upset bid ran out of steam when point guard Sincere Carry turned the ball over with 7.9 seconds remaining. Michael Hughes II led Duquesne with 19 points.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marquette's Markus Howard reached a career milestone with his 2,500th point before suffering a head injury, but Sacar Anim scored a career-high 28 points as the Golden Eagles rallied for an 84-82, double-overtime victory over Xavier. Howard became the 72nd player in NCAA history to score 2,500 career points. Marquette's shooting star went to the locker room for a medical exam after getting hit in the face with 11:15 left in regulation. He finished with 18 points. The Golden Eagles pulled it out behind Anim and Koby McEwen, Quentin Goodin scored 19 points for Xavier.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady's future remains priority No. 1 for the New England Patriots this offseason. But coach Bill Belichick suddenly has several key positions to fill on his coaching staff. Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia announced his retirement this week after 36 seasons in the NFL. Other departures this month include special teams coach Joe Judge leaving to become the New York Giants head coach. Judge has since hired former Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema to his staff as a senior assistant working primarily with the linebackers.