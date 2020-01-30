Hidden vaping devices found in plain sight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that while fewer teenagers are smoking traditional cigarettes, many are instead opting to vape.
Some e-cigarettes look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Others look like USB flash drives and ink pens to other everyday items.
There are now several products on the market that help kids disguise and hide e-cigarettes.
19 News puts teachers to the test to see if they can find the hidden vaping devices. The story tonight on 19 News at 11.
