165,000 infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk per US Consumer Product Safety Commission

165,000 infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk per US Consumer Product Safety Commission
US Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls infant sleeper products (Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Randy Buffington | January 30, 2020 at 5:32 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 5:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission four companies have started recalling their infant sleeper produvts.

Thee total recalled is more than 165,000 thus far.

The products recalled include:

The majority of the products were sold through Amazon, Target, and Walmart per CNN.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.