165,000 infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk per US Consumer Product Safety Commission

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission four companies have started recalling their infant sleeper produvts.
Thee total recalled is more than 165,000 thus far.
The products recalled include:
- Summer Infant's SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, Model number 91394
- Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat, Model numbers; 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734 and 1922809
- Delta Enterprise Corp. Deluxe Incline Sleeper, Model numbers; 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942
- Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper, Model number 12132125
The majority of the products were sold through Amazon, Target, and Walmart per CNN.
