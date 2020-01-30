Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is rolling out a new strategy to save Lake Erie from the toxic algae that overwhelms it in the summer. Beginning in February, the state will start offering financial incentives to farmers who adopt new agriculture practices. The incentives are designed to reduce farm runoff that feeds the algae in the lake. Ohio’s approach is being watched closely by states around the U.S. that are struggling with an increasing number of algae outbreaks in lakes and rivers. Some environmental groups are skeptical about whether it will work because the plan relies on voluntary cooperation and not tougher rules on farmers.