At least 10 cars broken into overnight in North Ridgeville subdivision

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened overnight in a North Ridgeville neighborhood.
According to North Ridgeville investigators, more than 10 cars parked in the Cypress Station subdivision were broken into with valuables taken.
Police in the area overnight saw two subjects fleeing from the area, but the officers were unable to locate them for questioning.
Almost all of the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked, police said.
Police are expecting the number of break-ins to rise as more residents go out to their cars on Thursday morning.
Anybody who may have seen something suspicious overnight or captured activity on their home surveillance systems should call detectives at 440-327-2191.
