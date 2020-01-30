At least 10 cars broken into overnight in North Ridgeville subdivision

Cypress Station subdivision in North Ridgeville (Source: North Ridgeville police Facebook)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened overnight in a North Ridgeville neighborhood.

According to North Ridgeville investigators, more than 10 cars parked in the Cypress Station subdivision were broken into with valuables taken.

Police in the area overnight saw two subjects fleeing from the area, but the officers were unable to locate them for questioning.

Almost all of the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked, police said.

“Now, we aren’t blaming the victims here. You SHOULD be allowed to leave your cars unlocked, but that’s just not the world we live in. We have to make it harder for people to steal the things you worked for. Please please please make sure your cars are locked each night.”
North Ridgeville Police Department on Facebook

Police are expecting the number of break-ins to rise as more residents go out to their cars on Thursday morning.

Anybody who may have seen something suspicious overnight or captured activity on their home surveillance systems should call detectives at 440-327-2191.

